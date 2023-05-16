Price of 50kg of MOP fertilizer (Bandi Pohora) reduced by Rs. 4,500
Posted in Local News
The price of a 50 kg Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer bag, also known as ‘Bandi Pohora’, has been reduced by Rs. 4,500 for the ongoing Yala cultivation season in Sri Lanka, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera said.
This price reduction is effective from yesterday (May 15), and will now be sold at Rs. 15,000 at all Agricultural Service Centres.
This decision was taken after a proposal in this regard was submitted by Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera on May 08, 2023.
The price reduction was approved by the Price Determination Committee of the Ministry in a bid to reduce the cost of agricultural production.
