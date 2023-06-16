36-year-old woman shot dead in Medirigiriya
Posted in Local News
A 36-year-old woman died in a shooting incident reported from the Mirishena Fisheries Village in the Medirigiriya police area at around 7:00 PM on Thursday (June 15), police said.
According to police investigations, the victim was coming home from her mother’s house last evening (June 15) when she was shot at by a person who had been hiding behind the toilet and then fled the area.
She was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.
Police suspect that a personal dispute and an illicit association had been the motive for the shooting.
A special search operation is being conducted to apprehend the suspect who shot at the woman.
