36-year-old woman shot dead in Medirigiriya

A 36-year-old woman died in a shooting incident reported from the Mirishena Fisheries Village in the Medirigiriya police area at around 7:00 PM on Thursday (June 15), police said.

According to police investigations, the victim was coming home from her mother’s house last evening (June 15) when she was shot at by a person who had been hiding behind the toilet and then fled the area.

She was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

Police suspect that a personal dispute and an illicit association had been the motive for the shooting.

A special search operation is being conducted to apprehend the suspect who shot at the woman.