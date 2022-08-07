3,899 MT gas shipment to reach Sri Lanka tomorrow (August 08)

The Litro Gas Company says that another ship carrying 3800 metric tons of gas is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (August 08).

Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said that the unloading of gas from the ship will start from the next morning.

He also mentioned that the ship carrying 3,800 metric tons of gas that reached the country yesterday (August 06) will continue to be unloaded in bulk.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Litro Gas Company announced that the price of gas will be reduced from midnight tomorrow (August 08).