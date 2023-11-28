40 Government hospitals in Sri Lanka closed and another 100 about to close

Posted by Editor on November 28, 2023 - 12:54 pm

Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry said that around 40 government hospitals located across the country have been closed down.

It added that another 100 state hospitals are likely to close down soon.

According to the Health Ministry, hospitals are closing down due to various reasons including doctors leaving for overseas, retiring, undergoing transfers and resigning from their positions.

It states affected hospitals are mainly located in Northern province, as well as from the Puttalam, and Nuwara Eliya District, it said.

This was disclosed during a meeting held between Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana and health officials on Monday (November 27).

Health Minister Pathirana has instructed the officials to appoint a committee chaired by the Director General of Health Services for the purpose of assigning personnel to the relevant hospitals, and to restore treatment services to the patients.

The Health Minister had also added that the Government Medical Officers’ Association will also be an opportunity to be a part of the committee.