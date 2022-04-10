41 MPs who quit Government to meet Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited the 41 parliamentarians who recently quit the government for a discussion at 07:00 PM today (April 10) on their proposals for an interim government, former President and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Maithripala Sirisena said.

The MPs from 10 parties that formed the ruling coalition, MPs from the SLFP, and Independent MPs from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will attend this meeting.

It is reported that the 11 proposals for an All-Party Interim Government will be discussed at length at this meeting.

On the 8th of April 2022, Parliamentarians Maithripala Sirisena, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and Wijeyadasa Rajapaksha presented the President with a 11-point document requesting to move towards an all-party interim Government.

Accordingly, the four Parliamentarians have requested for the President to establish a “National Executive Council” consisting of Party Leaders within the Parliament to take policy decisions.

To establish a limited number of Ministries based upon factual evidence while the National Executive Council may decide on their functions.

For the President to appoint a new Prime Minister based off the recommendation of the National Executive Council.

For President to appoint a limited number of Cabinet Ministers based on the recommendations of the National Executive Council.

For President to appoint Secretaries to Ministries based on the recommendations of the National Executive Council.

To limit the salaries, perks of newly-appointed Ministers.

Appointment of an expert committee for each and every single Ministry under the recommendations of the National Executive Council.

Ensuring speedy supply of essentials such as medicines, electricity, gas cylinders, fuel and food to the people.

Appointment of a National Economic Council under the National Executive Council.

Renouncement of the 20th amendment and reimplementation of the 19th amendment with the suitable amendments.

Formulation of national policies for spheres such as education and others within a period of six months.