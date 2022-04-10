Two men die while waiting in fuel queue in Sri Lanka

Two men aged 47 and 51 who were standing in queues to get fuel in Dankotuwa and Wennappuwa have died, police said.

They said a 47-year-old from Gonawila who was waiting in a queue in Dankotuwa Town to get diesel for nearly two days, collapsed and died on admission to the Dankotuwa Hospital yesterday (April 09).

The deceased was a bus driver transporting garment factory workers who had died of suspected heart attack.

Meanwhile, another 51-year-old who was in the queue to buy fuel in Wennappuwa had also died.

(Source: Daily Mirror)