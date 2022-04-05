42 Government MPs decide to remain Independent in Parliament

42 Government MPs including MPs of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) decide to remain Independent in Parliament.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena informed the Speaker that 14 Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPS including himself have decided to remain as an independent group in Parliament.

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa said that 16 MPs including himself also decided to remain independent in Parliament.

Meanwhile, 12 Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs have also informed the Speaker they will work independently in Parliament.