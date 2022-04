MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that he is resigning as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Accordingly, Siyambalapitiya has tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

MP Siyambalapitiya said that he decided to resign as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) decided to sit independently in Parliament.