State Minister Jeevan Thondaman resigns – Ceylon Workers Congress decides to remain independent in Parliament
Posted in Local News
State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Jeevan Thondaman has resigned from his post.
He is the general secretary of the The Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC).
Meanwhile, several ministers resigned from their portfolios in the last two days.
Meanwhile, The Ceylon Workers Congress has left the government.
The leader of the party Senthil Thondaman stated that the CWC has decided to remain independent in Parliament.
