5 Grama Niladhari divisions in Batticoloa isolated with immediate effect
Five Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in Batticoloa have been isolated from this morning with immediate effect, Head of the National Operations Center for Prevention of COVID-19, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
Newly-isolated localities are as follows:
Batticaloa District
Batticaloa police area
- Sinnaurani GN Division
- Palameenmadu GN Division
Kattankudy police area
- Thiruchenthur GN Division
- Kallady Vellur GN Division
- Nochimunai GN Division (except Punochimunai Village)
