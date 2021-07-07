50,000 more doses of Sputnik V vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

Another batch of 50,000 vials of the Russian made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines reached Sri Lanka this morning at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The stock of vaccine doses arrived at the BIA via UAE from the Gamaleya Research Institute around 12:35 this morning.

The consignment of vaccines has been stored in refrigerators at the import division of the BIA cargo terminal and will be taken to the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation central warehouse in Colombo through special refrigerated lorries of the SPC.