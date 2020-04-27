Apr 27 2020 April 27, 2020 April 27, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

571 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 571, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 126 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 571
Active Cases – 438
New Cases for the day – 48
Observation in hospitals – 295
Recovered & Discharged – 126
Total Deaths – 7

