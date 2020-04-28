Apr 28 2020 April 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

599 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus test

Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 599, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 134 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 599
Active Cases – 458
New Cases for the day – 11
Observation in hospitals – 317
Recovered & Discharged – 134
Total Deaths – 7

