Six people have died while 52 persons sustained injuries in a fatal bus accident occurred at Nagas junction – Waskaduwa.

Crash happened at around 05:15 AM, in between a CTB bus which was traveling Elpitiya to Colombo and a private bus traveling Colombo to Galle.

There are 3 women and 3 men among dead victims.

injured 52 persons have admitted to the Nagoda Hospital. Among injured persons, 43 men, 8 women and 1 child.