US Embassy reminds of Travel Advisories on Sri Lanka in line with holidays
Posted in Local News
The US Embassy in Colombo issuing a fresh security alert on Friday, has reminded American citizens in Sri Lanka of the Level-2 travel advisory that was issued after the Easter Sunday attacks, in view of the upcoming holidays in Sri Lanka.
The Embassy points out that terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas.
The Embassy further requests American states in the country to take the following precautions to ensure their safety:
- Be aware of your surroundings when traveling to tourist locations and crowded public venues.
- Follow the instructions of local authorities.
- Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
- Review the Crime and Safety Report for Sri Lanka.
- U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations.