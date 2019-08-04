At least nine people have been killed and 16 wounded in a shooting in Dayton, in the US state of Ohio, according to police.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday in the centre of the city, the Dayton Daily News newspaper reported.

In a post on Twitter, the Dayton police department said that an “active shooter situation” had begun at 01:22am.

“The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries,” it said.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little was quoted as saying by The Associated Press news agency that 16 victims had been received at the hospital, but she could not confirm their conditions.

Video from the scene showed a host of emergency vehicles on a street that had been cordoned off.

The incident came hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 20 people and wounded 26 others.

(AlJazeera)