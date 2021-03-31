600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

The first consignment of 600,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka today (March 31).

The Sinopharm vaccine was developed by Sinopharm’s Beijing Institute of Biological Products and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products in China.

A special flight chartered by the national carrier SriLankan Airlines (UL869) carrying the China-made vaccines touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at around 11.28 am.

The vaccines were ceremonially handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong at the airport premises.