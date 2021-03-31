Sri Lanka rupee depreciates to lowest value in history

The Sri Lankan rupee depreciated to the lowest value against the US dollar in history today.

According to the daily exchange report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the current buying rate of the US Dollar today (31) stands at Rs. 197.62 and selling rate of the US dollar stands at Rs. 202.04.

The Sri Lankan rupee has been depreciating steeply in recent weeks despite the government imposing import restrictions on a number of products.