The number of persons arrested for violating curfew regulations has increased to 62.

The Police Headquarters said individuals were apprehended from Bandaragama, Ampara, Hatton, Kandy and Kegalle.

Ten persons have been arrested in Atulugama, Bandaragama for loitering on roads by disregarding the island-wide curfew.

Separately, two persons have been also arrested in Bandaragama while travelling on a lorry this morning. Meanwhile, nine suspects have been detained in Ampara after the declaration of the island-wide curfew.

Police said three of those who were apprehended in Ampara were in possession of heroin and marijuana.

The group, between the ages of 18 and 60 will be produced before the Uhana Magistrate today.

Meanwhile, seven persons have been taken into custody in Hatton while engaging in gem mining activities.

Police said a person who was transporting illicit liquor was apprehended in Daulagala, Kandy.

Three others who were travelling on motorbikes and two loitering on public roads have been arrested in Kegalle.

Police also apprehended a number of persons for violating the curfew regulations last night.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew from 6pm yesterday in a bid to help officials with the on-going quarantine procedures introduced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Source: News Radio)