664 curfew violators arrested in Western Province – Police

Police say officers arrested 664 individuals within the Western Province in an operation conducted from 10:00 PM yesterday (April 02) to 6:00 AM today (April 03) for violating curfew imposed island-wide.

The government had imposed an island-wide curfew effective from 6:00 PM yesterday until 6:00 AM on Monday (April 04), in addition to a state of emergency declared by the President.

Meanwhile, in another regulation, the President ordered on Saturday that no one should visit public places without permission during a 36-hour curfew imposed by the government.