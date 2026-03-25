6,872 liters of illegal fuel seized in Gonapola raid

Posted by Editor on March 25, 2026 - 8:39 am

Sri Lanka Police seized a total of 6,872 liters of diesel and petrol hidden at a house in Gonapola yesterday (March 24), and arrested a 46-year-old suspect for illegal possession without a license.

During daytime on March 24, 2026, officers from the Walana Central Anti Vice Striking Force of Sri Lanka Police carried out a raid in the Gonapola area, within the Moragahahena Police Division.

The raid was conducted based on information received that a large quantity of diesel was being stockpiled at a house in the area.

During the operation, officers discovered 6,600 liters of diesel stored in a bowser parked on the property. The bowser is reported to belong to a fuel station in Panadura.

Further inspection of the house led to the discovery of additional concealed fuel. Police found one barrel containing 152 liters of diesel and another barrel containing 120 liters of petrol inside the premises.

A suspect was arrested at the scene for possessing the fuel without a valid license. He has been identified as a 46-year-old resident of Gonapola and was handed over to the Moragahahena Police Station.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Moragahahena Police.