Sri Lanka, India leaders discuss Middle East crisis
Posted by Editor on March 24, 2026 - 10:00 pm
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a telephone conversation this evening (March 24) with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the escalating war situation in the Middle East.
During the discussion, both leaders paid close attention to the adverse impact of the evolving situation on regional as well as global supply chains.
They also discussed energy cooperation between the two countries and matters related to regional security.
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