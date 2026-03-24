President’s room at Jayewardenepura hospital opened to public
The special room reserved for the President of Sri Lanka at Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital was opened to the general public for treatment today (March 24), following instructions from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
The decision to make the facility available to ordinary patients was taken jointly by the Ministry of Health and the hospital administration.
Until now, the room had been reserved exclusively for the use of the Executive President.
Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, built in 1984 as a gift from the Government of Japan, was originally established with a capacity of 1,000 beds.
However, the hospital’s design also included a special room, numbered 1001, set aside specifically for the personal use of the President.
With this move, the previously restricted facility will now be used to provide medical care to the general public, marking a shift in how state medical resources are allocated.
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