Five more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 760, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 197 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 760

Active Cases – 554

New Cases for the day – 9

Observation in hospitals – 145

Recovered & Discharged – 197

Total Deaths – 9