Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 9th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 52-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

She was a resident of Modara, Colombo.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 9.

Total Confirmed Cases – 755

Active Cases – 549

New Cases for the day – 4

Observation in hospitals – 145

Recovered & Discharged – 197

Total Deaths – 9