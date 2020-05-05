May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 May 5, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Three more patients recover from Coronavirus

COVID-19 recoveries

Three more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 197 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 8 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 755
Active Cases – 550
New Cases for the day – 4
Observation in hospitals – 145
Recovered & Discharged – 197
Total Deaths – 8

