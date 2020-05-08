May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 May 8, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

824 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

20 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 824, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 232 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 824
Active Cases – 583
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 134
Recovered & Discharged – 232
Total Deaths – 9

