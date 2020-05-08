The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided Rs. 151 million worth medical equipment to Sri Lanka to strengthen the country’s fight against COVID-19, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, medical equipment, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), laboratory equipment, COVID-19 Test Kits and printing surveillance registers are among the equipment received from the WHO.

WHO Country Representative Dr. Razia Pendse handed over the documents on the shipment of equipment to Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. The equipment will be distributed among the MRI and Epidemiology Unit etc shortly, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Austgrow International Group Limited Mr. Cedric Anthony handed over 500 sets of PPE. They will be given to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) (200), 150 to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL and another 100 to Kurunegala General Hospital, he added.

(Source: Daily News – By Nadira Gunatilleke)