8th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 8th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 72-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Hospital today.

She was a resident of Polpithigama, Kurunegala.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 8.

Total Confirmed Cases – 719
Active Cases – 523
New Cases for the day – 1
Observation in hospitals – 137
Recovered & Discharged – 187
Total Deaths – 8

