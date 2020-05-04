8th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 8th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 72-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Hospital today.
She was a resident of Polpithigama, Kurunegala.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 8.
Total Confirmed Cases – 719
Active Cases – 523
New Cases for the day – 1
Observation in hospitals – 137
Recovered & Discharged – 187
Total Deaths – 8
