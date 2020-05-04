Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 8th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 72-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Hospital today.

She was a resident of Polpithigama, Kurunegala.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 8.

Total Confirmed Cases – 719

Active Cases – 523

New Cases for the day – 1

Observation in hospitals – 137

Recovered & Discharged – 187

Total Deaths – 8