Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 721, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 194 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 8 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 721

Active Cases – 519

New Cases for the day – 3

Observation in hospitals – 137

Recovered & Discharged – 194

Total Deaths – 8