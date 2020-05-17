970 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
6 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 970, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 538 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 970
Active Cases – 423
New Cases for the day – 10
Observation in hospitals – 209
Recovered & Discharged – 538
Total Deaths – 9
