970 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

6 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 970, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 538 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 970
Active Cases – 423
New Cases for the day – 10
Observation in hospitals – 209
Recovered & Discharged – 538
Total Deaths – 9

