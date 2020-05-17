981 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

11 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 981, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 538 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 981

Active Cases – 434

New Cases for the day – 21

Observation in hospitals – 209

Recovered & Discharged – 538

Total Deaths – 9