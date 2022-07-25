A citizen’s rule should be established in the country – NPP

The National People’s Power (NPP) points out the need to establish a citizen’s rule in the country.

NPP Leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that a general election should be held as soon as possible for a new parliamentary mandate.

No country’s economy has been rebuilt with the help of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or any other financial institution. Instead, countries recovered by using their own resources to develop their economies.

Mr. Dissanayake made these comments while addressing a public meeting held in Maharagama yesterday (July 24).