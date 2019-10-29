A discussion between the Industry and Commerce ministry secretary and LP Gas companies was held with regard to the prevailing domestic gas shortage this morning.

Consumer Affairs Authority Chairman was also present.

The discussion was held following constant complaint to the Consumer Affairs Authority.

Gas companies stated in the discussion that they are facing difficulties after the recent drone attacks on some oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

They also stated that a shipload of gas is stranded in Mumbai due to windy weather.

The companies also informed the ministry secretary that the prevailing shortage will be eased out once the expecting shipload arrives in the island this Friday or Saturday.

Meanwhile, a shipload of 2500 metric tons of gas has arrived in the island yesterday.

