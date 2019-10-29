The Election Commission has informed the police to conduct random search patrols covering all divisions to remove political stickers pasted on private vehicles including private buses and three wheelers.

Issuing a statement the Chairman of the National Election Commissiona Mahinda Deshapriya says this action has taken on under section 74 of the Presidential Election act, No. 15 of 1981.

The statement of the Election Commission Chairman is as follows:

The Election Commission has received complaints regarding the display of stickers, flags depicting slogans, signs, photographs, promoting a candidate / party on private vehicles including private buses and three wheelers in contravention of election laws following the declaration of the Presidential Election.

Any such act is an offence under section 74 of the Presidential Election act, No. 15 of 1981, and therefore action should be taken forthwith to remove stickers pasted on private buses, three wheelers and other private vehicles, if any.

It is hereby informed that necessary instructions have already been issued to the respective Deputy Inspectors of Police and the Police Officers in-charge of the Divisions and through them the Officers in-charge of Police Stations to conduct random search patrols covering all divisions to remove aforesaid stickers pasted on private vehicles including private buses and three wheelers.

(Source: Government News Portal)