A loaf of bread in Sri Lanka now costs Rs. 300/

A loaf of bread will be sold at Rs.300/-, the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association said.

The Chairman of the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association N.K. Jayawardena said that in view of the rapid increase in the price of wheat flour, he has given instructions to the bakery owners across the country to sell a loaf of bread at Rs.300/-

Additionally, he says Wheat Flour is priced at over Rs. 20,000 in the wholesale market.

Jayawardena further pointed out that more than 2,000 bakeries across the country have closed down amidst the shortage of wheat flour.