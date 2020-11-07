The only island-wide treatment center for pregnant mothers infected with COVID-19 has been set up at the Colombo East Base Hospital.

It’s specialist Dr. Mayuramanna Devolage said that more than 80 pregnant mothers have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

At present 28 pregnant mothers infected with COVID-19 are being treated at the COVID-19 Unit at the Colombo East Base Hospital.

Specialist Dr. Mayuramanna Devolage further said, “The only Maternal COVID-19 Test Unit in Sri Lanka established at the Colombo East Base Hospital. So far more than 80 mothers in Sri Lanka have been infected with the COVID-19. Four pregnant mothers infected with the COVID-19 gave birth to babies at this hospital. These people are hoping to go home when no Coronavirus is reported in the body.”