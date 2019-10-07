Accepting nominations for the upcoming Presidential Poll began this morning at the office of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Nominations will be accepted at the Election Secretariat in Rajagiriya until 11am.

Among 41 candidates in the fray, 19 are from registered political parties, another 19 from independent groups and three from other political parties.

Deputy UNP leader and Minister Sajith Premadasa, SLPP candidate, former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Parliamentarian and JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa from Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya, former Army Commander, General Mahesh Senanayake from National People’s Party, Customary Presidential candidate A.S.P. Liyanage from Sri Lanka Labour Party, Duminda Nagamuwa from the Frontline Socialist Party and Battaramulle Seelarthana Thera of Janasetha Peramuna are prominent candidates among the 41.

Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya and his team of officials will accept nominations from 41 candidates, who had placed deposits by noon yesterday under Section 2 and 8 of the Presidential Election Act no. 15 of 1981.

Objections related to nomination of candidates of the Presidential Election will be accepted between 9:30 and 11:30am today.

A special traffic and security plan are also in place in the vicinity of the Election Secretariat premises.

The 2019 Presidential Election is slated to be held on the 16th of November.