The former accountant of a private company in Colombo has been sentenced to 367 years rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo High Court, after he was found guilty of defrauding over Rs 2 million from the company by presenting forged documents.

It was uncovered that the Accountant engaged in the fraud between January 2000 and January 2001.

He was found guilty of 19 charges by the Colombo High Court.

The suspect was issued the prison sentence by Colombo High Court judge Shashi Mahendra.

The suspect, Hikkaduwa Liyanage Nandasiri has been absconding Court, while a warrant for his arrest was issued today.