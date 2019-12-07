Leader of the ACMC Rishad Bathiudeen MP, said yesterday that he had no complaints about there not being any Muslims in the Gotabaya Rajapaksa Cabinet, since the majority of Muslims did not vote for Gotabaya at the November 16, Presidential Election.

Addressing the Foreign Correspondents Association of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Bathiudeen said that since Gotabaya had won with Sinhala votes he had a right to rule the country with Sinhala Ministers.

The composition of the Cabinet cannot be an issue, but President Gotabaya had a duty to ensure that the law was applied fairly and equally to all SriLankans, he stressed, adding that baseless allegations continued to be levelled against him.

“After the April 21st Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels, the police gave anyone who had evidence of me having links with the Zaharan Faction to submit it to the CID, but no one came forward. Even with regard to the allegations pertaining to clearing the Wilpattu jungle, no evidence has been presented. But those who wanted to create another ethnic conflict are targeting me with baseless allegations hoping to spread hatred against the Muslims. the Muslims continued to keep attacking me with a view to spreading hatred against the Muslims.

(Source: The Island – By Zacki Jabbar)