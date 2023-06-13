Adani to complete 500 MW Renewable Energy Project by December 2024

The progress of the 500 MW Renewable Energy Project in Mannar and Pooneryn was discussed with Anil Sardana, MD and CEO of Adani Transmission Ltd and the project management team yesterday morning (June 13) at the Ministry of Power and Energy, Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said.

“We discussed the challenges, road map and timeline for the project completion and the commitment by Adani Green Energy to complete the project by Dec 2024,” he said.