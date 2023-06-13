Adani to complete 500 MW Renewable Energy Project by December 2024
Posted in Local News
The progress of the 500 MW Renewable Energy Project in Mannar and Pooneryn was discussed with Anil Sardana, MD and CEO of Adani Transmission Ltd and the project management team yesterday morning (June 13) at the Ministry of Power and Energy, Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said.
“We discussed the challenges, road map and timeline for the project completion and the commitment by Adani Green Energy to complete the project by Dec 2024,” he said.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates against U.S. Dollar June 13, 2023
- Navin Dissanayake appointed as Governor of Sarabagamuwa Province June 13, 2023
- Shooting in Dikwella injures one person June 13, 2023
- Adani to complete 500 MW Renewable Energy Project by December 2024 June 13, 2023
- Tripadvisor ranks Sri Lanka’s Mirissa beach as fourth best in Asia June 13, 2023