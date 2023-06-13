Shooting in Dikwella injures one person
Posted in Local News
One person was injured in a shooting that took place at Kumaratunga Mawatha in Dematapitiya, Dikwella at around 7:10 AM today (June 13).
Sri Lanka Police said that a 51-year-old man travelling on a motorcycle on his way after dropping his child at school was injured in the shooting that was carried out by two men who had arrived in a car using a T-56 firearm and later fled the scene.
The injured man was admitted to the Matara Hospital, and a police investigation is underway to arrest the suspects.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates against U.S. Dollar June 13, 2023
- Navin Dissanayake appointed as Governor of Sarabagamuwa Province June 13, 2023
- Shooting in Dikwella injures one person June 13, 2023
- Adani to complete 500 MW Renewable Energy Project by December 2024 June 13, 2023
- Tripadvisor ranks Sri Lanka’s Mirissa beach as fourth best in Asia June 13, 2023