Shooting in Dikwella injures one person

One person was injured in a shooting that took place at Kumaratunga Mawatha in Dematapitiya, Dikwella at around 7:10 AM today (June 13).

Sri Lanka Police said that a 51-year-old man travelling on a motorcycle on his way after dropping his child at school was injured in the shooting that was carried out by two men who had arrived in a car using a T-56 firearm and later fled the scene.

The injured man was admitted to the Matara Hospital, and a police investigation is underway to arrest the suspects.