Navin Dissanayake appointed as Governor of Sarabagamuwa Province
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed former Minister Navin Dissanayake as the Governor of the Sabaragamuwa Province today (June 13).
His appointment came after Tikiri Kobbekaduwa, who served as the Sabaragamuwa provincial governor since November 2019, resigned from the post with effect from June 10, 2023.
