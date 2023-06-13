Tripadvisor ranks Sri Lanka’s Mirissa beach as fourth best in Asia

Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel sites, has ranked Sri Lanka’s Mirissa beach as the fourth best beach in Asia for tourists.

The ranking is a result of a survey conducted by Tripadvisor regarding the best beaches in Asia with the participation of users during the last 12 months.

Coastal areas of India, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Sri Lanka have been used for this survey.

The criteria used to select this year’s winning beaches are golden sands, rugged beaches and clear blue waters.

According to this website, Radhanagar beach in Havelock Island in India has been selected as the number one beach in Asia, followed by Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Indonesia, and Benaulim Beach in India as the third.

(Source: Daily News – By Nandasiri Weligamage)