May 21, 2019

Afghan and Pakistani refugees arrive in Jaffna

The first set of Afghan and Pakistani refugees were resettled in Jaffna yesterday.

The first set of Afghan and Pakistani refugees who were brought in from Colombo and Negombo comprised 13 individuals from four families, informed sources said. They have been sheltered in vacant houses in Jaffna by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

(Source: Ceylon Today)