The State Intelligence Service (SIS) officers, in Ampara, arrested National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) leader Zaharan Hashim’s Kalmunai leader Siyam, on Sunday, and four other members yesterday.

Acting on information elicited from the suspects, the police recovered 31 CDs containing extremist Islamic ideology hidden in an abandoned well. They had undergone training in Hambantota, police said.

According to police, the suspects including Siyam are senior members of the NTJ had been trained in Hambantota.

Siyam had been able to escape from the security forces having helped the NTJ members who died in a confrontation with the security forces while they were moving from Ninthavur to Saindamaradu.

Siyam had also helped another member of NTJ Mohamed Niyaz, who died in the Saindamaradu confrontation, to buy a house in Ampara.

The CID is conducting further investigations.

(Source: The Island – By Susantha Amarabandu)