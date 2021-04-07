Apr 07 2021 April 7, 2021 April 7, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

AG authorizes ban of 11 Islamic Organizations

Islamic Organisations

Attorney General Dappula De Livera has authorized the Proscription of eleven Islamic Organisations connected to extremist activities, AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The organisations to be banned are as follows:

  1. United Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – UTJ
  2. Ceylon Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – CTJ
  3. Srilanka Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – SLTJ
  4. All Ceylon Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – ACTJ
  5. Ja miyathu I Ansaari Su nnaththul Mohomadiya – JASM
  6. Dharul Adhar @ Jamiul Adhar
  7. Srilanka Islamic Student Movement- SLISM
  8. Islamic State of Iraq & Syria – ISIS
  9. AL- Qaeda
  10. Save the Pearls
  11. Super Muslim
