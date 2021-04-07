AG authorizes ban of 11 Islamic Organizations
Posted in Local News
Attorney General Dappula De Livera has authorized the Proscription of eleven Islamic Organisations connected to extremist activities, AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.
The organisations to be banned are as follows:
- United Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – UTJ
- Ceylon Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – CTJ
- Srilanka Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – SLTJ
- All Ceylon Thawheed Jamma ‘ath – ACTJ
- Ja miyathu I Ansaari Su nnaththul Mohomadiya – JASM
- Dharul Adhar @ Jamiul Adhar
- Srilanka Islamic Student Movement- SLISM
- Islamic State of Iraq & Syria – ISIS
- AL- Qaeda
- Save the Pearls
- Super Muslim
