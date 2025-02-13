AG halts recommendation on Lasantha murder case suspects

The Attorney General has informed the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court that his recent recommendation regarding the suspects in the murder case of Sri Lankan journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge has been temporarily suspended.

In a letter sent to the Director of the CID on January 27, 2025, the Attorney General had previously advised the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the possible release of three suspects, including a military intelligence officer.

Today (February 13), he officially notified the court in writing about the suspension of this recommendation.