AG halts recommendation on Lasantha murder case suspects
Posted by Editor on February 13, 2025 - 2:51 pm
The Attorney General has informed the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court that his recent recommendation regarding the suspects in the murder case of Sri Lankan journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge has been temporarily suspended.
In a letter sent to the Director of the CID on January 27, 2025, the Attorney General had previously advised the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the possible release of three suspects, including a military intelligence officer.
Today (February 13), he officially notified the court in writing about the suspension of this recommendation.
High time AG. This type of slip shod decision from your department is not conducive to law and order. You are NOT ABOVE THE LAW EITHER !!