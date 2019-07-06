The Attorney General has instructed the Acting Inspector General of Police to arrest the eight suspects linked to the Avant-Garde case.

The AG has informed the Acting IGP to immediately arrest the Chairman of Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Nissanka Senadhipathi and seven others, the Attorney General’s Department sources said.

However, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has informed the Attorney General’s Department that Senadhipathi has left the country. Senadhipathi is currently in Singapore.

The following suspects are to be arrested: Major General (Rtd.) Waduge Palitha Piyasiri Fernando, Major General (Rtd.) Karunaratna Banda Adhikari Egodawele, Yapa Hetti Pathirannehelage Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi – Avant-Garde, Chairman, Retd. Commodore Vishvajith Nandana Diyabalanage, Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Saman Dissanayake – Secretary, National Police Commission/former Senior Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Rtd. Air Vice Marshall P.B. Premachandra, D.M.S.

Damayanthi Jayaratne – former Senior Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence and Victor Samaraweera – Chairman, Rakna Lanka.

In his letter to the Acting IGP, the Attorney General states that the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Fundamental Rights petitions filed by five of the suspects against their arrest.

However, before the Supreme Court announced its decision on the petitions yesterday the CID had informed the AG that Nissanka Senadhipathi and Vishvajith Nandana Diyabalanage had left the country.

Accordingly the AG informed the Acting IGP that there was no legal obstacle to immediately arresting the aforementioned suspects and produce them before court.

The AG also instructed to name P.B. Premachandra, Damayanthi Jayaratne and Victor Samaraweera as suspects, proceed according to the provisions of the Penal Code, record their statements and produce them before court as suspects without delay.

The AG also instructed to report the progress with regard to this before July 08, 2019.

