AG reads out indictment including 855 charges against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara

The Attorney General today (22) read out before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, the indictment consisting of 855 charges against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara over the Easter Sunday attacks.

This was when the case was summoned before Justices Namal Balalle. Aditya Pathabedige and Mohamed Irsadeen were summoned before a panel of judges today.

The Attorney General filed the indictments alleging that the defendant has failed to take action to prevent the attacks from taking place.